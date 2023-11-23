Middleton supplied 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 loss to the Celtics.

Middleton has been limited to start the season, appearing in 11 of the team's first 14 games while averaging just 19.6 minutes during that stretch. However, his restrictions appear to be loosening, as the veteran forward has played 23 and 29 minutes, respectively, over Milwaukee's last two matchups. Middleton struggled with his shot in his first extended action of the season, and he may still be relegated to periodic rest days, but his increased playing time in recent games is a great sign for his future fantasy value.