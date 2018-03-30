Bucks' Khris Middleton: Plays team-high 38 minutes Thursday

Middleton poured in 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 victory over Golden State.

Middleton had a solid outing Thursday, scoring an efficient 23 points to go with three steals. He is one of the more underrated two-way players in the league, due mainly to the constant hype surrounding Antetokounmpo. Owners know exactly what they are going to get with Middleton and he looks set to have a strong finish to the season.