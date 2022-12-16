Middleton accumulated three points (1-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Thursday's 142-101 loss to the Grizzlies.

Middleton continues to struggle after returning from his wrist injury. The 31-year-old forward also picked up five fouls in his limited minutes during Thursday's blowout loss. It appears that Middleton will take some time to get back into the swing of things, as he is averaging 11.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds on a 32.5 field-goal percentage and 26.8 three-point percentage in 24.4 minutes across seven games since retaking the court.