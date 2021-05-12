Middleton had 11 points (3-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 victory over the Magic.

Middleton, along with a number of his teammates, appeared lethargic on both ends of the floor. They did just enough to hold off a tenacious Magic outfit and remain in the hunt for a top-2 finish in the East. Despite this performance, Middleton remains an elite fantasy option and he will more than likely bounce back in what could be a favorable matchup against the Pacers on Thursday.