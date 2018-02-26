Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pops for team-high 25 in Sunday's OT loss

Middleton scored 25 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

He's now averaging 18.5 points, 5.2 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers through 10 games in February. With Giannis Antetokounmpo remaining the focus of opposition defenses, Middleton's production should remain rock solid as he exploits open looks and open lanes.