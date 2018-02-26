Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pops for team-high 25 in Sunday's OT loss
Middleton scored 25 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Pelicans.
He's now averaging 18.5 points, 5.2 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers through 10 games in February. With Giannis Antetokounmpo remaining the focus of opposition defenses, Middleton's production should remain rock solid as he exploits open looks and open lanes.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 21 points in 35 minutes•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Average game in loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores game-high 21 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Teases triple-double in Saturday's win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles with shot in Friday's loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 20 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...