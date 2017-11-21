Bucks' Khris Middleton: Post 15 points in loss
Middleton scored 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 99-88 loss to the Wizards.
As anticpated, Middleton has seen a sharp increase in production this year after appearing in only 29 games in 2016 due to injury. With Jabari Parker out indefinitely, Middleton's role has shifted away from assist production to more of a rebounding wing player as well as excelling as a low-post threat. He can best be described as consistent, as he's only scored single-digits twice in 2017 and has contributed efficiently in most offensive categories. He's an every-day starter in seasonal leagues moving forward.
