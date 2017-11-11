Bucks' Khris Middleton: Posts 13-point effort Friday
Middleton totaled 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 94-87 win over the Spurs.
Middleton saw a downturn in scoring as compared to his previous three games, when he'd averaged 26.3 points, 8.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds. However, he continued his typically strong shooting and above-average work on the glass. Middleton has shot 41.2 percent or better from the field in five of his last six and has between five and eight rebounds in each game during that span as well. The 26-year-old should still remain a vital complementary component of the Bucks' offense despite the arrival of Eric Bledsoe, keeping him highly viable in all formats.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Balanced outing Friday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops career-high 43 points on Hornets•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Sensational in Sunday's win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 20 points, cold from three•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles with shot Friday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Fills the stat sheet Friday•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...