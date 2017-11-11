Bucks' Khris Middleton: Posts 13-point effort Friday

Middleton totaled 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 94-87 win over the Spurs.

Middleton saw a downturn in scoring as compared to his previous three games, when he'd averaged 26.3 points, 8.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds. However, he continued his typically strong shooting and above-average work on the glass. Middleton has shot 41.2 percent or better from the field in five of his last six and has between five and eight rebounds in each game during that span as well. The 26-year-old should still remain a vital complementary component of the Bucks' offense despite the arrival of Eric Bledsoe, keeping him highly viable in all formats.