Middleton posted 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and one block over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Middleton's assist totals have seen a significant rise over the last month, and he collected eight more dimes during Wednesday's loss. Damian Lillard's decision to take the ball himself against his former team was an obvious culprit in this matchup, but Middleton's ball distribution in January has pushed his season average up to 5.4 assists per game, on pace for a career high.