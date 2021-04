Middleton totaled 28 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Golden State.

Middleton bounced back from a 4-for-16 shooting performance his last time out with an efficient effort from the field in the narrow loss. The 29-year-old has been stepping up as a passer of late, averaging 7.0 assists over his past four games. He has also posted per-game averages of 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals over that span.