Bucks' Khris Middleton: Posts 30 points Monday
Middleton collected 30 points (11-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Monday's 124-117 loss to the Cavaliers.
Middleton was brilliant offensively for the Bucks, playing the role of Robin to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Batman. Middleton has now averaged 25.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game over his last five contests, as the offensive weapon has come alive of late.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pours in game-high 30 in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Game-time call Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pours in game-high 30 in Friday's loss•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...