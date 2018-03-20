Bucks' Khris Middleton: Posts 30 points Monday

Middleton collected 30 points (11-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Monday's 124-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

Middleton was brilliant offensively for the Bucks, playing the role of Robin to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Batman. Middleton has now averaged 25.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game over his last five contests, as the offensive weapon has come alive of late.