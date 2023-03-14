MIddleton put up a season-high 31 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go with nine assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Monday's 133-124 win over the Kings.

Since entering the Bucks' starting five March 7 after coming off the bench in his first 14 appearances following his return from a knee injury in late January, Middleton appears to have become free of the playing-time restrictions that have thus far marred his 2022-23 campaign. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand) cleared to play after a three-game absence, Monday marked the first time since Dec. 15 that he and Middleton had started in the same game. The arrangement didn't hinder Middleton from a production standpoint, as he rolled to a new season high in scoring on elite shooting while falling just one assist shy of notching his third double-double of the campaign. Middleton is now averaging 21.3 points, 8.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 32.0 minutes while starting the past four games, but the 31-year-old could still be a candidate to rest for one half of back-to-back sets, which has been the case throughout the season. With that in mind, fantasy managers should prepare for Middleton to sit Tuesday in Phoenix.