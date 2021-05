Middleton turned in26 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 117-114 win over the Nets.

After leading the team with 33 points in a loss to Chicago minus Giannis Antetokounmpo Friday, Middleton returned to his usual secondary role and didn't take his foot off the gas. The veteran continues to put up exemplary numbers, especially in the secondary categories. He's currently on pace to post career-highs in points and assists.