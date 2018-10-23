Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pours in 30 in win over Knicks

Middleton scored 30 points (11-14 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 124-113 win over the Knicks.

New York's defense seemed helpless to stop Middleton from getting his shot whenever he wanted it, and the 27-year-old is now a sizzling 15-for-23 (65.2 percent) from three-point range to begin the season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo the center of attention on every Bucks possession, Middleton should continue to get plenty of open looks.

More News
Our Latest Stories