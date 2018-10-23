Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pours in 30 in win over Knicks

Middleton scored 30 points (11-14 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 124-113 win over the Knicks.

New York's defense seemed helpless to stop Middleton from getting his shot whenever he wanted it, and the 27-year-old is now a sizzling 15-for-23 (65.2 percent) from three-point range to begin the season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo the center of attention on every Bucks possession, Middleton should continue to get plenty of open looks.