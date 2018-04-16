Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pours in 31 during Game 1 loss

Middleton scored 31 points (12-20 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 47 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 overtime loss to the Celtics in Game 1.

The 26-year-old had never scored more than 22 points in a postseason game before, but Middleton carried the momentum from his career-best regular season straight into the playoffs, and his long contested three-pointer with less than a second on the clock sent the game into OT. Look for him to come up big once again as the Bucks try to even the series Tuesday.

