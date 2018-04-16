Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pours in 31 during Game 1 loss
Middleton scored 31 points (12-20 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 47 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 overtime loss to the Celtics in Game 1.
The 26-year-old had never scored more than 22 points in a postseason game before, but Middleton carried the momentum from his career-best regular season straight into the playoffs, and his long contested three-pointer with less than a second on the clock sent the game into OT. Look for him to come up big once again as the Bucks try to even the series Tuesday.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Nice all-around performance Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops team-high 22 points Saturday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores game-high 31 points Thursday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 20 points in 37 minutes•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Racks up 28 points in OT win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Plays team-high 38 minutes Thursday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....