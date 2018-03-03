Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pours in game-high 30 in Friday's loss
Middleton scored 30 points (11-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding five rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 40 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to the Pacers.
The injury-depleted Bucks leaned heavily on their big three of Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe, and while all three had big nights, the rest of the roster combined couldn't even match Middleton's scoring output. It's the sixth time this season the 26-year-old has struck for 30 or more points, and he remains firmly on pace for a career-best campaign.
