Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pours it on against Nets

Middleton scored 29 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 129-115 win over the Nets.

The 27-year-old came into the game nursing a quad bruise, but Middleton didn't appear to be hampered by it at all, posting his best point total since the third game of the season. He hasn't been able to match his scoring pace from last year, but Middleton still provides the Bucks with a strong No. 2 option in their offense behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.