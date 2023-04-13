Middleton (knee) fully participated in Thursday's practice session, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton missed the Bucks' final two regular-season games due to his lingering knee issue, and he was limited to individual and weight-room work during Tuesday's practice. However, he ramped up his workload two days later, an encouraging sign for his availability to begin the playoffs. The 31-year-old will have a few more days to rest before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up for the start of the postseason.