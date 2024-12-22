Middleton (ankles) is probable for Monday's game against Chicago, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton will likely suit up Monday as the club manages his playing time following his return to game action after he underwent bilateral ankle surgeries in July. The veteran swingman has appeared in six consecutive outings (one start) since making his return, during which he has averaged 10.0 points, 5.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 21.3 minutes per contest.