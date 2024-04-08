Middleton is probable for Tuesday's game against Boston due to a right quadriceps contusion.
Middleton exited Sunday's game against the Knicks due to mouth trauma, and he had been dealing with an ankle issue recently. Even though he's dealing with a quad issue ahead of Tuesday's matchup, he'll likely be able to suit up against the Celtics.
