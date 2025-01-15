Middleton (ankles) is probable for Wednesday's game versus Orlando.
After resting Tuesday against the Kings for the first leg of this back-to-back set, Middleton is expected to be back in the rotation Wednesday. The forward is coming off a solid showing versus the Knicks on Sunday with 16 points, five assists, two steals and two three-pointers.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Not playing Tuesday vs. Kings•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads bench in loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Will play Sunday vs. Knicks•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Likely to suit up Sunday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Will play against Magic•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Likely to play Friday•