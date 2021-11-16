Middleton (personal) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Middleton was away from the team for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to a personal matter, but he should retake the court Wednesday. The 30-year-old missed the previous seven games after testing positive for COVID-19, though he's now cleared the necessary protocols. Middleton may need to build back up to a full workload given he hasn't seen game action since Oct. 30.