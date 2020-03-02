Bucks' Khris Middleton: Probable Monday

Middleton (neck) is considered probable for Monday's game against Miami, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Middleton appears on the verge of making a return, though he was likewise listed as probable Sunday against Charlotte before being ultimately held out. That absence was likely simply a precaution and could have stemmed from the fact the Bucks were facing an overmatched opponent on the front end of a back-to-back. Regardless, the team should clarify Middelton's status closer to tipoff.