Bucks' Khris Middleton: Probable to play Monday

Middleton (finger) is considered probable to play Monday against the Pistons.

This comes via the team's initial injury report, which implies that Middleton will return after missing Friday's game with a finger injury. The issue never looked to be anything serious, and it's likely his absence was simply a precaution with an inferior opponent on the schedule.

