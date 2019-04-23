Bucks' Khris Middleton: Provides 18 points in win
Middleton amassed 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes Monday against Detroit.
Although his stat-line was relatively muted compared to the first three Round 1 games, Middleton finished as the second-highest scorer for the Bucks, notching double-digits for a fourth-straight game. Given the fact that the Bucks easily dealt with the Pistons, it's likely that Middleton will see more than his 29.5 minutes playoff average during the second-round series in which the opponent will presumably be able to put up more of a fight.
