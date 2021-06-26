Middleton recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 125-91 win over the Hawks.

Middleton's shot from long range wasn't falling with any sort of consistency, but he still contributed in other categories while posting a team-high plus-42 in one of Milwaukee's biggest wins of the season. The small forward has scored under 20 points in three of his last six appearances, but he's been doing enough across other categories to remain a strong play across most DFS formats.