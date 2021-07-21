Middleton registered 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals across 41 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Suns.

Middleton might not have been as dominant as he was in other games during the series, but he drained a clutch jumper late in the fourth quarter that essentially sealed the win for Milwaukee. Even though the 17-point output was Middleton's worst scoring effort since Game 2 of the series, when he finished with 11 points on 5-for-16 shooting, he still found a way to contribute on other categories and firmly established himself as a key contributor on a championship-caliber team. He should be an excellent option in most fantasy formats for next season.