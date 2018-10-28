Bucks' Khris Middleton: Puts up 18 points in blowout win
Middleton provided 18 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Saturday's 113-91 win over the Magic.
Middleton remains the figure of consistency for the Bucks, and it's hard to find a player with a more reliable floor. His production is a key component in Milwaukee's 6-0 start, and as long as he continues to convert 52 percent of his shots as he has over six games, the Bucks are likely to keep rolling.
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...