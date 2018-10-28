Bucks' Khris Middleton: Puts up 18 points in blowout win

Middleton provided 18 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Saturday's 113-91 win over the Magic.

Middleton remains the figure of consistency for the Bucks, and it's hard to find a player with a more reliable floor. His production is a key component in Milwaukee's 6-0 start, and as long as he continues to convert 52 percent of his shots as he has over six games, the Bucks are likely to keep rolling.

