Bucks' Khris Middleton: Puts up 20 in victory
Middleton recorded 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 39 minutes during Friday's 97-95 win over the Thunder.
Middleton produced a balanced stat line in Friday's win. While he often plays second fiddle to Giannis Antetokounmpo, he's been on a recent 10-game tear, averaging 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over that span. Middleton's stat lines usually contribute in multiple categories, so he is a good candidate for production even on a below-average scoring night.
