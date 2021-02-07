Middleton tallied 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four assists, a rebound and a steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's win over the Cavaliers.

Middleton reached the 20-point mark after five straight games where he couldn't score more than 18 points. While he is firmly entrenched as the Bucks' second-best offensive option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, his overall numbers have decreased a bit compared to last season. However, he continues to be a reliable scoring threat and should hold a strong fantasy upside even when factoring in his slight decrease in production.