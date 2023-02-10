Middleton recorded 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 25 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 win over the Lakers.

Middleton came off the bench for the ninth straight game following a lengthy injury absence, but he was nonetheless able to notch the second-most points for Milwaukee behind Giannis Antetokounmpo's 38. Middleton continues to work his way back to form, and his 25 minutes Thursday were the most he has played since Dec. 13 against Golden State. The veteran forward is averaging 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 three-pointers over his past five contests.