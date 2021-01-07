Middleton registered 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt), five rebounds and seven assists across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 130-115 win over the Pistons.

Middleton was deadly from beyond the arc on route to his fifth game with at least 20 points this season -- he ended a streak of three contests where he couldn't crack that mark. Most of Middleton's value lies in what he can do as a scorer and he has a fixed role as Milwaukee's second-best offensive player behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, meaning he will remain valuable even if he has an off night here and there.