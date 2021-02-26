Middleton had 31 points (14-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in Thursday's win over the Pelicans.

Coming off of a poor shooting night against Minnesota on Tuesday, Middleton bounced back with his fourth 30-plus-point effort of the season. Over his last five games, the All-Star snub is averaging 22.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.8 minutes.