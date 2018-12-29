Bucks' Khris Middleton: Questionable for Saturday
Middleton will be a game-time decision Saturday against the Nets due to a right Quadriceps bruise.
Middleton evidently suffered the injury sometime during Thursday's victory against the Knicks, and his status is up in the air at this point. The Bucks will likely disclose his availability closer to tipoff.
