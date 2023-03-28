Middleton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to right knee injury management.
Middleton still isn't playing back-to-back sets, so he's expected to sit out either Wednesday's game in Indiana or Thursday's home matchup versus Boston. When he sits, Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles (knee) will be candidates for increased roles.
