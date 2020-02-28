Bucks' Khris Middleton: Questionable Friday
Middleton is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to neck soreness.
Middleton may have picked up the injury during Tuesday's victory over Toronto. If he ends up sitting out Friday, Donte DiVincenzo and Sterling Brown could see extra minutes.
