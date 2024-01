Middleton is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Pacers due to right knee injury management and a left wrist sprain.

Middleton has continuously sat out one leg of back-to-back sets this season, but it's unclear if he will play Wednesday against Indiana or in Thursday's matchup with San Antonio. If the veteran forward is ruled out Wednesday, MarJon Beauchamp, Andre Jackson and Pat Connaughton are candidates to receive increased playing time.