Bucks' Khris Middleton: Quick start to new year
Middleton scored 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-98 win over the Pistons.
It's the third straight game in which Middleton has scored 20 or more points, and the fifth time in his last eight contests. The 27-year-old remains Giannis Antetokounmpo's top wing man, and while his shot attempts and usage have ticked down slightly this season, he's compensated by attempting -- and sinking -- more three-pointers than ever.
