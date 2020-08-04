Middleton had eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3PT), four rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

Like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton sat out the entire second half as the Nets closed out one of the more surprising victories in recent memory. Middleton was coming off of a 27-point, 12-rebound, four-assist outing in Sunday's narrow loss to Houston.