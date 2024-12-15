Middleton closed with six points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 win over the Hawks.

Middleton struggled again Saturday, continuing what has been an underwhelming return to competition. He has now played four games since returning from a lengthy injury absence, averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 21.3 minutes per game. While he will likely be better than this moving forward, it is clear the medical staff are going to exercise caution given his lengthy injury history.