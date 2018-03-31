Bucks' Khris Middleton: Racks up 28 points in OT win

Middleton posted 28 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds, four steals and one block across 40 minutes in Friday's 124-122 overtime win over the Lakers.

Middleton joined fellow Big Three members Eric Bledsoe and Giannis Antetokounmpo in putting together superlative performances. The sixth-year wing shot well over 50.0 percent for the third time in the last four games in the process, and he's now drained multiple threes in 12 straight contests as well. Middleton particularly picked up his scoring contributions during the latter half of March, eclipsing the 20-point mark in nine of the last 11 games of the month.