Bucks' Khris Middleton: Reaches 20 points in fourth straight
Middleton submitted 25 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes Monday in the Bucks' 123-102 win over the Bulls.
The returns of Eric Bledsoe (lower leg) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) from injury had no ill effect on Middleton, who cracked the 20-point threshold for the fourth game in a row. Rather than Middleton, supporting players like Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and George Hill are expected to see their usage rates and overall minutes decline now that the Bucks are back to full strength. Aside from missing seven games due to an injury of his own, Middleton has essentially repeated his counting-stats production from his 2018-19 All-Star campaign while taking his fantasy value up a notch by shooting a career-high 48.9 percent from the field and 89.4 percent from the charity stripe.
