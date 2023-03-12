Middleton finished Saturday's 125-116 overtime loss to the Warriors with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, four steals and three rebounds across a season-high 34 minutes.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand) has been sidelined for the past three games, the Bucks have loosened the reins on Middleton, who has started in each of those contests while logging 31, 29 and 34 minutes. Those three minutes counts are his highest totals since he returned in late January from an 18-game absence due to right knee irritation. The Bucks could still look to avoid overextending Middleton when possible, and he'll likely be a candidate to sit out one half of the team's remaining back-to-back sets, but his overall fantasy ceiling appears to be higher than it was earlier in the season now that his playing-time restrictions having seemingly been lifted.