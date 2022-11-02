Middleton (wrist) has returned to the Bucks after being sent to the Wisconsin Herd for practice Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Middleton is still expected to be out another couple of weeks due to offseason wrist surgery. However, his ability to practice is a good sign Middleton's recovery is progressing well.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Heads to G League•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Will miss start of regular season•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Status for Opening Night TBD•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Undergoes wrist surgery•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out for Game 7•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out as expected for Game 6•