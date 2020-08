Middleton finished with 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 boards, four assists, and one steal in 34 minutes of a 120-116 loss to Houston on Sunday.

Middleton recorded his fifth double-double of the season, and his first since February 10, in his team's loss to Houston. While he did put up solid numbers across the board, he also committed six turnovers in the contest against a fellow title contender. The Bucks will look to get back on track on Tuesday against Brooklyn.