Middleton amassed 24 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 13-14 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 134-123 win over the Magic.

Middleton got the start Tuesday with Giannis Antetokounmpo (illnesses) and Jrue Holiday (neck) out with injuries, leading the Bucks in assists while setting a season-high assist mark while finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points. Middleton has notched a double-double three times this year.