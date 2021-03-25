Middleton went for 27 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes Wednesday in the win over the Celtics.

Middleton took over as the No. 1 scorer with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) taking on a secondary role in Wednesday's win. Middleton has been a huge part of the Bucks' eight-game win streak as he is averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game.