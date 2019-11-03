Bucks' Khris Middleton: Records season-high seven assists

Middleton finished with 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four boards and seven assists in a 115-105 win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Middleton matched a season-low in points, but he managed to set a season-high in assists in the contest. It was an unusually cold shooting night for the Texas A&M product, as he failed to make a three-point shot for the first time this season. His four rebounds also represented a season-low. He'll have a quick turnaround before facing Minnesota on Monday.