Bucks' Khris Middleton: Records season-high seven assists
Middleton finished with 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four boards and seven assists in a 115-105 win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.
Middleton matched a season-low in points, but he managed to set a season-high in assists in the contest. It was an unusually cold shooting night for the Texas A&M product, as he failed to make a three-point shot for the first time this season. His four rebounds also represented a season-low. He'll have a quick turnaround before facing Minnesota on Monday.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Hits for team-high 26 in Boston•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads Bucks with 21 points•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Hits for 25 in OT loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads scoring in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Solid production in preseason win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Set to re-sign with Milwaukee•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.