The Bucks recalled Middleton (knee) from the G League's Wisconsin Herd, but he remains likely to sit out Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Earlier Tuesday, Middleton was assigned to the Herd, presumably so he could take part in practice with the G League club while he continues to work through the right knee soreness that has kept him on the sideline for the past 16 games. Though Middleton should be in attendance for Tuesday's game versus the Raptors in Milwaukee, the Bucks coaching staff is unlikely to make him available to play after he went through a practice session earlier in the day. In any case, Middleton at least appears close to a return to game action, which could come as soon as Saturday in Cleveland. With three off days in between games, the Bucks will get an opportunity to evaluate Middleton closely in a couple of practices before signing off on his potential return.