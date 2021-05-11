Middleton scored 23 points (10-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes in Monday's loss to the Spurs.

Middleton shot well from the field despite an off performance from beyond the arc. He has been remarkably consistent across his last five games, scoring between 22 and 26 points in every contest and racking up at least seven rebounds on four occasions. That consistency has also carried over to a season-long level, as Middleton appears on track to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and four assists per game for the third consecutive campaign.