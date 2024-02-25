Middleton (ankle) remains out for Sunday's matchup against the 76ers, but coach Doc Rivers said before the game that the veteran wing is "getting closer" to playing, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. "I don't know if I'm going to say close enough that we could think next game, but he's getting a lot closer. He's feeling a lot better," Rivers said, when asked about Middleton's rehab process.

Given Rivers' comments, Middleton looks unlikely to be back in action for Tuesday's home game versus the Hornets, but he might be able to return for Thursday's rematch in Charlotte. The 32-year-old hasn't played since Feb. 6 due to a left ankle sprain, so he'll presumably operate on a minutes restriction when he's officially cleared to suit up.